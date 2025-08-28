Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34,655.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,901,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,660 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $661,771,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 128.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,585,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,480,000 after purchasing an additional 890,440 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,805,000 after purchasing an additional 601,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 811.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 637,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,806,000 after purchasing an additional 567,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $303.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.79 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The company has a market cap of $122.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.56.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

