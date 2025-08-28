Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axis Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $112.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.95. The firm has a market cap of $480.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

