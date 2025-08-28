Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 225,632 Shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 446.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,632 shares during the quarter. CLEAR Secure makes up about 0.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in CLEAR Secure by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CLEAR Secure by 72.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in CLEAR Secure in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CLEAR Secure during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

CLEAR Secure stock opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $38.88.

CLEAR Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $219.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 122.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. CLEAR Secure has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. CLEAR Secure’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other CLEAR Secure news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,972.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,256. The trade was a 14.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 16,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $565,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,174.50. This represents a 55.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,027 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,243 over the last ninety days. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YOU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CLEAR Secure from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

