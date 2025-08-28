Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,049 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 610.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $70.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.23 and a 12 month high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.030-3.080 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

