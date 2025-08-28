Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 90,040 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 155.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,044 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,040 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in HP were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,228 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in HP by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,844,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $419,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,084,465 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,276,000 after acquiring an additional 354,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Dbs Bank lowered shares of HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.20 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.88.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. HP had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 244.99%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

