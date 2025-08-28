Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Insider Sells $224,611.38 in Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) insider Justin Binns sold 609 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $367.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.28. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $308.84 and a twelve month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 38.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,829,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $1,481,000. Finally, Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $296.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.27.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

