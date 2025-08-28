First United Corporation $FUNC Shares Bought by Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,239 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC owned 1.92% of First United worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First United by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First United during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of First United during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of First United during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First United by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded First United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at First United

In related news, Director Irvin Robert Rudy sold 2,000 shares of First United stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,625. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 309 shares of company stock worth $10,113 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First United Stock Performance

FUNC stock opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.69. First United Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 million. First United had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 20.53%. On average, research analysts predict that First United Corporation will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

First United Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. First United’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

