Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $114.60 Million Stake in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,455,970 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,937,238 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco accounts for 4.3% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $114,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITUB. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,918,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 452,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 98,591 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 56,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Itau Unibanco Price Performance

NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14.

Itau Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itau Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.0026 dividend. This is an increase from Itau Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 45.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Itau Unibanco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITUB

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.