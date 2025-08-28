Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $114.60 Million Stake in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,455,970 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,937,238 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco accounts for 4.3% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $114,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITUB. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,918,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 452,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 98,591 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 56,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period.
Itau Unibanco Price Performance
NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14.
Itau Unibanco Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.0026 dividend. This is an increase from Itau Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 45.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Itau Unibanco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.27.
Itau Unibanco Company Profile
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
