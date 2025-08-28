Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Stock Price Up 20.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) shot up 20.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.18. 213,811 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 240% from the average session volume of 62,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$16.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

