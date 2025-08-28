Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF $QQQJ

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned approximately 0.84% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 146.5% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 22,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $34.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99. The company has a market cap of $664.24 million, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $34.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0878 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

