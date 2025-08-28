Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Increases Holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF $PBE

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $15,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 75.8% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBE opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.19 million, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 1 year low of $54.52 and a 1 year high of $72.84.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

