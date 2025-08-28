Contrasting Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) & Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF – Get Free Report) and Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and Manchester United, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Olympic Cruise Lines 0 0 0 0 0.00 Manchester United 0 0 1 0 3.00

Manchester United has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.58%. Given Manchester United’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Manchester United is more favorable than Royal Olympic Cruise Lines.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Manchester United $833.39 million 3.47 -$142.51 million ($0.49) -34.88

This table compares Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and Manchester United”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Manchester United.

Risk & Volatility

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manchester United has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.3% of Manchester United shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.1% of Royal Olympic Cruise Lines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.6% of Manchester United shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and Manchester United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A Manchester United -10.09% -22.40% -2.49%

Summary

Manchester United beats Royal Olympic Cruise Lines on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Olympic Cruise Lines

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, Inc. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of a fleet of cruise ships. The company also provides services under management agreements for other cruise vessels, for which a management fee is charged. Its fleet, in 2002, consisted of seven overnight cruise ships, ranging in capacity from approximately 450 to 836 passengers. The geographical areas served by the company include the eastern and western Mediterranean, South and Central America, the Caribbean, South Africa, and the Far East. Its competitors include Costa Crociere SpA, Mediterranean Shipping Cruises Limited, P&O Cruises Limited, and Holland America. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. It also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing; and other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company’s partners’ wholesale distribution channels. In addition, the company distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations club competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, it operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,240 seats, as well as invests in properties. The company was formerly known as Manchester United Ltd. changed its name to Manchester United plc in August 2012. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

