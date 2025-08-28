Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X FinTech ETF $FINX

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 1.31% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FINX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

Global X FinTech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average is $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $304.35 million, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.35. Global X FinTech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55.

About Global X FinTech ETF

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.