Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) vs. Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Head to Head Comparison

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Summit State Bank and Sierra Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sierra Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Profitability

Sierra Bancorp has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.31%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than Summit State Bank.

This table compares Summit State Bank and Sierra Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit State Bank -1.70% N/A N/A Sierra Bancorp 20.09% 11.44% 1.11%

Volatility and Risk

Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Summit State Bank and Sierra Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit State Bank $62.91 million 1.28 -$3.66 million ($0.16) -74.06 Sierra Bancorp $203.87 million 2.06 $40.56 million $2.89 10.70

Sierra Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank. Summit State Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sierra Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats Summit State Bank on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank engages in providing an array of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates, and individual consumers. It specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending, checking, merchant, eBanking, automated teller machines, equity loans, and others. The company was founded on December 20, 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. The company's loan products include agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage loans. It also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

