Next Century Growth Investors LLC Boosts Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,747 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $8,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 17.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 7.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HQY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on HealthEquity from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY stock opened at $87.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.01 and a 200-day moving average of $96.15. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.84 and a 12-month high of $116.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.610-3.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $6,528,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,689 shares in the company, valued at $8,519,553.84. The trade was a 43.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Kessler sold 134,183 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $15,039,230.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 253,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,413,400.80. This represents a 34.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,744 shares of company stock worth $32,705,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.