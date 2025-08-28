Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 957 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF $URTH

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned approximately 0.26% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $11,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URTH. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 25,283.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA URTH opened at $176.21 on Thursday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $132.93 and a 52-week high of $176.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.46 and a 200-day moving average of $161.93.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

