Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) versus Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) Financial Analysis

Profitability

This table compares Mobilicom and Senstar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobilicom N/A N/A N/A Senstar Technologies 13.49% 13.44% 9.93%

Volatility and Risk

Mobilicom has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senstar Technologies has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Mobilicom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Senstar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Mobilicom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Senstar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobilicom $3.18 million 13.94 -$8.01 million N/A N/A Senstar Technologies $35.75 million 2.94 $2.64 million $0.19 23.68

Senstar Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Mobilicom.

Summary

Senstar Technologies beats Mobilicom on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions. Mobilicom Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Shoham, Israel.

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies. The company's solutions and products are optimized for perimeter, outdoor, and general security applications. Its portfolio of critical infrastructure protection and site protection technologies includes various smart barriers and fences, fence mounted sensors, virtual gates, buried and concealed detection systems, and sensors for sub-surface intrusion, such as to secure pipelines, as well as video analytics software and video management systems. Senstar Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

