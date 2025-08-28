Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys 10,803 Shares of Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 158.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Natera by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,753,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $332,392.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,458.71. This represents a 30.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $136,027.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 123,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,255,120.14. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,705 shares of company stock worth $8,743,776. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.19.

NTRA stock opened at $163.04 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.57 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.36 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.54 and its 200-day moving average is $154.08.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

