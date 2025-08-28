Next Century Growth Investors LLC Sells 950 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. $KRNT

Next Century Growth Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned about 0.64% of Kornit Digital worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $14,769,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,200,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 385,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after buying an additional 115,979 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 413,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after buying an additional 99,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 89,790 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRNT opened at $15.10 on Thursday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.33 million, a PE ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $49.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRNT. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

