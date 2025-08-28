Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires 71,398 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 656,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,398 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 0.9% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $19,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,929,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,206,000 after acquiring an additional 126,031 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,090,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,968 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,481,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,879 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 4,139,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,026,000 after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,132,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,590,000 after acquiring an additional 440,229 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.31 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.17 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.