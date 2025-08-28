Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 5,355 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management decreased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned about 0.07% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 220.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 968,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,198,000 after acquiring an additional 665,867 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,815,000 after acquiring an additional 57,350 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 445,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,068,000 after acquiring an additional 39,604 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $95,496,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4,151.3% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 380,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,516,000 after acquiring an additional 371,122 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $251.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $255.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.86 and a 200 day moving average of $214.61.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.4833 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.