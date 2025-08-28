Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 1,001 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 1.5% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $33,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.3% during the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 428 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 23.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total transaction of $39,762,112.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,948,144. This represents a 33.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,163 shares of company stock worth $151,917,174. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $1,223.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,231.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,114.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $660.80 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market cap of $519.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 price objective (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.66.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

