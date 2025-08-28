iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Up 0.9%

IBIT stock opened at $63.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average of $57.19. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $69.89.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.