Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,942 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $30,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 37.2% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Orion Investment Co lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. Orion Investment Co now owns 129,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.6%

PLTR stock opened at $156.72 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $190.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,823,974.88. This trade represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 33,335 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $4,510,558.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 363,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,219,689.05. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,906,783 shares of company stock valued at $282,471,442. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

