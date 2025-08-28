Tri Locum Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in Korro Bio, Inc. $KRRO

Tri Locum Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,835 shares during the quarter. Korro Bio comprises 1.1% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tri Locum Partners LP’s holdings in Korro Bio were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Korro Bio by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Korro Bio by 664.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Korro Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Korro Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Korro Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $703,000. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Korro Bio alerts:

Korro Bio Stock Performance

Korro Bio stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. Korro Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $202.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Korro Bio ( NASDAQ:KRRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Korro Bio, Inc. will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KRRO. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Korro Bio from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Korro Bio from $155.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Korro Bio from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Korro Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.83.

Read Our Latest Report on KRRO

Korro Bio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korro Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korro Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.