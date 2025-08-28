Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) vs. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Financial Contrast

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.5% of Financial Institutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Financial Institutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Financial Institutions and OFG Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Financial Institutions 0 1 2 0 2.67 OFG Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

Earnings and Valuation

Financial Institutions currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.57%. OFG Bancorp has a consensus target price of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.70%. Given Financial Institutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Financial Institutions is more favorable than OFG Bancorp.

This table compares Financial Institutions and OFG Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Institutions $366.61 million 1.52 -$41.65 million ($1.52) -18.16 OFG Bancorp $873.53 million 2.29 $198.17 million $4.24 10.60

OFG Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Financial Institutions. Financial Institutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OFG Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Financial Institutions and OFG Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Institutions -4.96% 10.44% 0.92% OFG Bancorp 22.06% 14.97% 1.66%

Risk & Volatility

Financial Institutions has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFG Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. OFG Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Financial Institutions pays out -81.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OFG Bancorp pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Financial Institutions has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Financial Institutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

OFG Bancorp beats Financial Institutions on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan products include term loans and lines of credit; short and medium-term commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment; commercial business loans to the agricultural industry; commercial mortgage loans; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, closed-end home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, such as automobile, secured installment, and personal loans. The company offers personal insurance products, including automobile, homeowners, boat, recreational vehicle, landlord, and umbrella coverage; commercial insurance comprising property, liability, automobile, inland marine, workers compensation, bonds, crop, and umbrella insurance products; and financial services, such as life and disability insurance, medicare supplements, long-term care, annuities, mutual funds, and retirement programs. In addition, it offers customized investment advisory, wealth management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust that holds residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. Financial Institutions, Inc. was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Warsaw, New York.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and investment advisory services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; and separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs. Further, the company engages in the insurance agency and reinsurance businesses; administration and servicing of retirement plans; and various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, and U.S. Treasury securities and money market instruments. Additionally, it offers money management and investment banking services; and engages in the asset/liability management activities, such as purchases and sales of investment securities, interest rate risk management, derivatives, and borrowings. The company provides investment brokerage, transactional, international trade financing, residential mortgage, and consumer finance services. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

