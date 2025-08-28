Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of GLD opened at $312.71 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $228.52 and a 12-month high of $317.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.76. The stock has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

