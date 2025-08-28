Financial Contrast: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) vs. Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) and Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acura Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -2.23, indicating that its share price is 323% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Acura Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories $3.81 billion 3.12 $663.00 million $0.66 21.57 Acura Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Acura Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Acura Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Acura Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories 16.99% 17.25% 11.63% Acura Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Acura Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories 0 2 2 1 2.80 Acura Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories currently has a consensus target price of $16.95, indicating a potential upside of 19.07%. Given Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is more favorable than Acura Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories beats Acura Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business. The PSAI segment manufactures and markets active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, which are principal ingredients for finished pharmaceutical products. This segment also provides contract research services; and manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and steroids in accordance with the specific customer requirements. The Others segment engages in developing therapies in the fields of oncology and inflammation; research and development of differentiated formulations; and provides digital healthcare and information technology enabled business support services. The company offers its products for various therapeutic categories primarily include gastro-intestinal, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, dermatology, oncology, respiratory, stomatology, urology, and nephrology. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.

About Acura Pharmaceuticals

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an innovative drug delivery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address safe use of medications in the United States. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products. Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Egalet US, Inc. and Egalet Ltd. to manufacture and commercialize Oxaydo products worldwide; and development and commercialization agreement with Abuse Deterrent Pharma, LLC to develop LTX-03, an immediate-release tablets utilizing LIMITx technology. The company was formerly known as Halsey Drug Co., Inc. The company was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Palatine, Illinois. Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Abuse Deterrent Pharma, LLC.

