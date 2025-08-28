Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 661,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,417 shares during the quarter. Rubrik accounts for about 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $40,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rubrik in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Rubrik by 209.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rubrik in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Rubrik in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Insider Activity at Rubrik

In other Rubrik news, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 16,984 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,519,558.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 81,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,403.74. This trade represents a 17.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $1,091,125.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 418,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,535,404.08. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,045,047 shares of company stock worth $95,920,989. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Rubrik stock opened at $87.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.34. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.45.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $278.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.020–0.960 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at -0.350–0.330 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.