Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 98,157 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 168.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 98,157 shares during the quarter. Atlassian comprises about 0.4% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $33,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,993,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,606,198,000 after acquiring an additional 580,583 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Atlassian by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,694,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,845,114,000 after acquiring an additional 573,696 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Atlassian by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,175,000 after acquiring an additional 616,071 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,972,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,506,000 after buying an additional 124,432 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 499.7% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,575,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,456,000 after buying an additional 1,312,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total transaction of $1,656,601.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,804.92. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.43, for a total value of $1,262,987.04. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 182,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,875,167.43. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 509,002 shares of company stock valued at $98,258,989 in the last ninety days. 38.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $171.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.88 and its 200-day moving average is $215.01. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1 year low of $154.07 and a 1 year high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Atlassian from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Atlassian from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.90.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

