Tri Locum Partners LP Has $11.81 Million Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. $AXSM

Tri Locum Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,529 shares during the period. Axsome Therapeutics makes up 6.1% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tri Locum Partners LP’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $11,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,388,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,444,000 after purchasing an additional 342,064 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,952,000 after purchasing an additional 164,537 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 703,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,122 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 16,852.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 627,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,176,000 after purchasing an additional 623,717 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 525.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,492,000 after purchasing an additional 451,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXSM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

AXSM stock opened at $121.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.39. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $139.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $150.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.02 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total transaction of $2,761,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,674.52. The trade was a 81.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 6,014 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $602,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,708 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,812. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

