Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stake in Halliburton Company $HAL

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 152.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 959,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 579,228 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.11% of Halliburton worth $24,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32. Halliburton Company has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on HAL

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.