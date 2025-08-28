Wix.com Ltd. $WIX Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,890 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $25,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $136.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $114.89 and a 1-year high of $247.11.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $489.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.62 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.43% and a net margin of 8.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on WIX shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Wix.com from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wix.com from $262.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.63.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

