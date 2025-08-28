Analyzing QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) & GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS)

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) and GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

QUALCOMM has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCT Semiconductor has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.4% of QUALCOMM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of GCT Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of QUALCOMM shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of GCT Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QUALCOMM $38.96 billion 4.42 $10.14 billion $10.37 15.41 GCT Semiconductor $6.07 million 12.10 -$12.38 million ($0.68) -1.93

This table compares QUALCOMM and GCT Semiconductor”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

QUALCOMM has higher revenue and earnings than GCT Semiconductor. GCT Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QUALCOMM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for QUALCOMM and GCT Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QUALCOMM 1 10 12 1 2.54 GCT Semiconductor 1 0 1 0 2.00

QUALCOMM presently has a consensus target price of $182.82, indicating a potential upside of 14.43%. GCT Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 280.23%. Given GCT Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GCT Semiconductor is more favorable than QUALCOMM.

Profitability

This table compares QUALCOMM and GCT Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QUALCOMM 26.77% 40.35% 19.74% GCT Semiconductor -536.79% N/A -168.01%

Summary

QUALCOMM beats GCT Semiconductor on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, LTE and/or OFDMA-based 5G standards and their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including 5G, artificial intelligence, automotive, consumer, enterprise, cloud, IoT, and extended reality, and investments, including non-marketable equity securities and, to a lesser extent, marketable equity securities, and convertible debt instruments. It also provides development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About GCT Semiconductor

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc., operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro. It also develops and sells cellular IoT chipsets for low-speed mobile networks such as eMTC/NB-IOT/Sigfox, and other network protocols; and 5G solutions. Its products and solutions are used in smartphones, tablets, hotspots, CPEs, USB dongles, routers, and M2M applications. The company sells its products directly or indirectly through distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers primarily in Taiwan, China, Korea and Japan, Europe, North America and South America. The company was formerly known as Global Communication Technology, Inc. GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

