Trexquant Investment LP Buys 33,680 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,680 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Medpace were worth $21,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $1,318,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 37.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $42,372,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 1.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Medpace by 70.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $313.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $298.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $328.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $406.60.

Medpace Trading Up 0.9%

MEDP opened at $473.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $389.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.53. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.05 and a 1-year high of $501.30.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $603.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.70 million. Medpace had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 67.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.760-14.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 10,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,350. This represents a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 48,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.69, for a total transaction of $21,901,093.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 962,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,803,569.35. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,450 shares of company stock valued at $51,791,251 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Stories

