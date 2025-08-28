Tema Etfs LLC Acquires 17,128 Shares of Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Tema Etfs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials comprises about 2.8% of Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $9,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $291.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.53. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12-month low of $215.08 and a 12-month high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $318.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.36.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

