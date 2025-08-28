TD Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

TD Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,772,256.30. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,462.80. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,059 shares of company stock valued at $11,060,014 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.2%

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $258.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.46. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $145.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Barclays set a $267.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.92.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

