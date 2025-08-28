Tortoise Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,655,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 230,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after buying an additional 85,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,804,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,293,000 after buying an additional 79,539 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $58.77 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $168.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

