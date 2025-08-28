First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) and FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Head to Head Analysis

First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report) and FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares First National of Nebraska and FS Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get First National of Nebraska alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A FS Bancorp 15.88% 11.32% 1.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First National of Nebraska and FS Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National of Nebraska $3.23 billion 1.09 $412.43 million N/A N/A FS Bancorp $206.39 million 1.56 $35.02 million $4.21 10.07

First National of Nebraska has higher revenue and earnings than FS Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of FS Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of FS Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FS Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $160.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. FS Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. FS Bancorp pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FS Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. FS Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First National of Nebraska and FS Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 0.00 FS Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

FS Bancorp has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.77%. Given FS Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FS Bancorp is more favorable than First National of Nebraska.

Summary

FS Bancorp beats First National of Nebraska on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National of Nebraska

(Get Free Report)

First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions. In addition, the company offers treasury management, debt consolidation, financial planning, retirement planning, wealth management, merchant, and payroll services; and personal, commercial, and farm insurance products. Further, it provides solutions for agribusiness, commercial real estate, healthcare, transportation, and correspondent banking; investment services, such as capital market and institutional asset management; and digital banking services. First National of Nebraska, Inc. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About FS Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company provides one-to-four-family residential first mortgages, second mortgage/home equity loan products, non-mortgage commercial business loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and development loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include personal lines of credit, credit cards, automobile, direct home improvement, loans on deposit, and recreational loans. It operates full bank service branches and home loan production offices in suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, including Snohomish, King, Pierce, Jefferson, Kitsap, Clallam, Grays Harbor, and Thurston counties; and a loan production office in the market area of the Tri-Cities. FS Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for First National of Nebraska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National of Nebraska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.