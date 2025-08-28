Head-To-Head Survey: Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) and Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) and Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intellicheck and Ceridian HCM”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck $20.66 million 5.16 -$1.98 million ($0.04) -133.00 Ceridian HCM $1.45 billion 7.49 -$73.40 million $0.03 2,319.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Intellicheck has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ceridian HCM. Intellicheck is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceridian HCM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

42.8% of Intellicheck shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Intellicheck shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Ceridian HCM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Intellicheck and Ceridian HCM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ceridian HCM 0 0 0 0 0.00

Intellicheck currently has a consensus price target of $6.17, suggesting a potential upside of 15.91%. Given Intellicheck’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than Ceridian HCM.

Risk and Volatility

Intellicheck has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intellicheck and Ceridian HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck -3.37% -1.59% -1.23% Ceridian HCM 0.28% 2.03% 0.51%

Summary

Ceridian HCM beats Intellicheck on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc., a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as Intellicheck Platform, an identity solution that checks whether an ID is valid, matches the ID to the person presenting it, and provides a risk score to determine the risk of doing business with that person; IDN-Portal, an Intellicheck-branded identity validation application that provides the ability to scan an ID using a mobile phone; IDN-Portal+ that offers document validation, retail POS integration, additional data for analytics and analysis, and online validation, and other features; IDN-Direct that provides access to additional data and the ability to use the platform's Risk Score capability to help with decision-making; and Intellicheck mobile app, which provides the ability to login and scan an ID. The company also offers State Aware Software solution, which provides or restricts information that is electronically scanned from an ID based on the electronic reading laws according to the state in which the ID is scanned; data collection devices that enable its software applications to be used on a variety of commercially available credit card terminals, PDAs, tablets, laptops, desktops, mobile phones, and point-of-sale terminals; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and changed its name to Intellicheck, Inc. in May 2017. Intellicheck, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. It sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

