Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) versus Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Critical Comparison

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) and Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.9% of Semrush shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Ceridian HCM shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of Semrush shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Semrush”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM $1.45 billion 7.49 -$73.40 million $0.03 2,319.00 Semrush $413.96 million 2.82 $950,000.00 N/A N/A

Semrush has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ceridian HCM.

Profitability

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Semrush’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM 0.28% 2.03% 0.51% Semrush 3.29% 4.93% 3.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ceridian HCM and Semrush, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM 0 0 0 0 0.00 Semrush 0 2 5 1 2.88

Semrush has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.23%. Given Semrush’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Semrush is more favorable than Ceridian HCM.

Risk & Volatility

Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semrush has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semrush beats Ceridian HCM on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. It sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company serves small and midsize businesses, enterprises, and marketing agencies, including consumer internet, digital media, education, financial services, healthcare, retail, software, telecommunications, and others. Semrush Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

