Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC Shares Purchased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 343,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $12,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 350.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 28,744 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 91,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SCHC opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.40.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.