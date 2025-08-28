MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Director Rekha Hemrajani Sells 10,684 Shares of Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) Director Rekha Hemrajani sold 10,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $22,329.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,893 shares in the company, valued at $83,376.37. This trade represents a 21.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. MaxCyte, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.23.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 125.22%.The business had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of MaxCyte by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,344,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,476 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of MaxCyte by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP grew its position in shares of MaxCyte by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 3,328,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 105,034 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of MaxCyte by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,230,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 890,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of MaxCyte by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,202,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MXCT shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MaxCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. William Blair lowered shares of MaxCyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

