MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Director Rekha Hemrajani Sells 10,684 Shares of Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) Director Rekha Hemrajani sold 10,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $22,329.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,893 shares in the company, valued at $83,376.37. This trade represents a 21.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
MaxCyte Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. MaxCyte, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.23.
MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 125.22%.The business had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MXCT shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MaxCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. William Blair lowered shares of MaxCyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.
Get Our Latest Report on MaxCyte
About MaxCyte
MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MaxCyte
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- The Uber Eats Partnership Fueling Serve Robotics’ Growth
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Amazon’s Chart Just Flashed a Pennant Pattern—Here’s What to Do
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Analysts Are Loving Right Now—Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.