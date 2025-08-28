Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Evercore ISI

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kohl’s from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.25.

Kohl’s stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,690,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,777,000 after buying an additional 220,427 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Kohl’s by 21.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,303,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,490,000 after acquiring an additional 745,543 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 29.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,973,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,323,000 after acquiring an additional 680,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 43.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 785,936 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,380,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,185,000 after acquiring an additional 244,761 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

