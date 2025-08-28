Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) Announces Earnings Results

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Alarum Technologies had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 27.47%.

Alarum Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ALAR opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.38. Alarum Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alarum Technologies from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Institutional Trading of Alarum Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alarum Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Alarum Technologies Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ALAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.15% of Alarum Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

