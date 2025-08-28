Kevin O’hara Sells 2,000 Shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin O’hara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $55,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,321.89. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HealthStream Price Performance

Shares of HSTM opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $840.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.43.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.39 million. HealthStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

HealthStream announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Stories

