Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) General Counsel David Klatsky Sells 1,319 Shares of Stock

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) General Counsel David Klatsky sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $34,096.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 94,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,456.35. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Premier Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.32 and a beta of 0.56. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $27.26.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 381.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,151,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Premier by 17.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,259,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,402,000 after buying an additional 638,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 33.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,285,000 after buying an additional 561,262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Premier by 2,482.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 443,574 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 101.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after buying an additional 407,373 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINC

Premier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.