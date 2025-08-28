Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.070–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.046. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.5 million-$79.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.0 million. Domo also updated its FY 2026 guidance to -0.190–0.110 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on DOMO. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Domo in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Domo in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Domo from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Domo stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $707.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06. Domo has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $17.88.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $79.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Domo has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.190–0.110 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at -0.070–0.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, CEO Joshua G. James acquired 13,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $165,938.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,079,972 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,843.28. This trade represents a 1.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Domo in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Domo by 23.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Domo in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Domo by 17.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

