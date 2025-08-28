Teaminvest Private Group (ASX:TIP) Insider Howard Coleman Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP – Get Free Report) insider Howard Coleman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of A$18,000.00.

Howard Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teaminvest Private Group alerts:

On Monday, June 30th, Howard Coleman purchased 32,000 shares of Teaminvest Private Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.70 per share, for a total transaction of A$54,304.00.

Teaminvest Private Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $56.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Teaminvest Private Group Announces Dividend

Teaminvest Private Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 83.0%. Teaminvest Private Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Teaminvest Private Group Limited is a private equity firm specializing in middle market and mature companies providing buyout and growth capital transactions. It also makes fund of fund investments in private equity funds, small and medium-sized companies. The firm invests in energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, healthcare, financials, information technology and communication services industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teaminvest Private Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teaminvest Private Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.