Teaminvest Private Group (ASX:TIP) Insider Howard Coleman Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP – Get Free Report) insider Howard Coleman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of A$18,000.00.
Howard Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 30th, Howard Coleman purchased 32,000 shares of Teaminvest Private Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.70 per share, for a total transaction of A$54,304.00.
Teaminvest Private Group Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $56.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Teaminvest Private Group Announces Dividend
Teaminvest Private Group Company Profile
Teaminvest Private Group Limited is a private equity firm specializing in middle market and mature companies providing buyout and growth capital transactions. It also makes fund of fund investments in private equity funds, small and medium-sized companies. The firm invests in energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, healthcare, financials, information technology and communication services industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Teaminvest Private Group
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- The Uber Eats Partnership Fueling Serve Robotics’ Growth
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Amazon’s Chart Just Flashed a Pennant Pattern—Here’s What to Do
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Analysts Are Loving Right Now—Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Teaminvest Private Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teaminvest Private Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.