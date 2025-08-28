Insider Buying: Kula Gold (ASX:KGD) Insider Buys 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

Kula Gold Limited (ASX:KGD – Get Free Report) insider Richard Dawson bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$21,000.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Kula Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies and explores for metals in Western Australia. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, halloysite, nickel, kaolin, and copper deposits, as well as platinum group elements. The company holds interest in Kirup Project, Brunswick Project, and Lake Rebecca Project located in Western Australia.

