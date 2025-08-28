Insider Buying: Kula Gold (ASX:KGD) Insider Buys 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

Kula Gold Limited (ASX:KGD – Get Free Report) insider Richard Dawson bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$21,000.00.
Kula Gold Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $3.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.68.
Kula Gold Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kula Gold
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- The Uber Eats Partnership Fueling Serve Robotics’ Growth
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Amazon’s Chart Just Flashed a Pennant Pattern—Here’s What to Do
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Analysts Are Loving Right Now—Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Kula Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kula Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.